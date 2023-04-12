MOVE OVER: Motorists Warned After Negligent Driver Slams Morris Plains Police Car

Drivers are being warned by police about New Jersey’s ‘Move Over Law’ after a Morris Plains patrol car was slammed during a traffic stop in Morris Plains.

The law states that the driver has to safely change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the roadway. If a lane change cannot be made, the driver must slow down and prepare to stop while approaching the emergency vehicle.

The violation and resulting crash occurred just after 9:25 p.m. Saturday, April 8 during a traffic stop on Tabor Road in Morris Plains, local police said.

The driver struck the officer’s lit and marked patrol vehicle from behind while the officer was standing outside of it.

“The force was so strong that the vehicle pushed the patrol vehicle into the rear of the vehicle that the officer had stopped,” said police.

The negligent driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was issued several tickets.

