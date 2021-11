A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a Tuesday morning crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The crash occurred near 605 Route 15 in Jefferson just before 6:10 a.m., according to initial reports.

The motorcyclist lost control and fell off the vehicle, suffering minor injuries, Jefferson Police Capt. Robert Bush told Daily Voice.

The victim was taken to St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, Bush said.

