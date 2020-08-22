Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Airlifted In Route 46 Morris County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a Route 46 crash Saturday afternoon in Morris County, initial reports say.

The motorcyclist was under a car and sustained a severed limb after the two vehicles collided near East Avenue in Washington Township, around 1:15 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

All lanes were closed between State Garage and Target Drive as of 2:30 p.m., Washington Township police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

