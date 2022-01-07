Morristown Man Secretly Recorded Teen Victims For Child Porn Distribution Ring: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old Morristown man accused last December of sexually assaulting four teen victims is facing new charges for trying to run a child porn distribution ring using material he secretly recorded of his victims, authorities said.

Ruben Gonzalez conspired with others between Dec. 2, 2020 and Nov. 5, 2021 in an effort to use the Telegram app to coordinate the distribution of child porn, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

He would also use the "screen record" option on his phone to secretly record and save sexual activity from his victims, without their consent, Carroll said. Some of the victims of the defendant’s conduct were minors, according to Carroll.

Gonzalez was initially arrested last December for sexually assaulting victims between ages 14 and 19, the prosecutor said.

He was newly-charged with leading a child pornography network and various related charges, Carroll said.

Gonzalez was being held at the Morris County Jail on those charges and three separate Morris County Indictments charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Sexual Contact and Invasion of Privacy. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 12.

