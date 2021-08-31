Contact Us
Return to your home site

Morris County Woman, 35, Found With Nearly 7 Pounds Of Psychedelic Drug DMT, Police Say

Valerie Musson
A Morris County woman was arrested after police say she was found with more than six pounds of the psychedelic drug DMT.

Samone D. Eorio, 35, was taken into custody by the Hanover Township Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and the investigative arm of the United States Department of Homeland Security on August 5, Police Chief Mark Roddy said.

A joint investigation by federal, county and municipal law enforcement agencies found that Eorio, of Cedar Knolls, was in possession of 3 kilograms — or just over 6.6 pounds — of Dimethyltryptamine, a recreational psychedelic drug, Roddy said.

Eorio was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

