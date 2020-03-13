Morris County Sex Offender Previously Convicted Of Assaulting Boys Gets 10 Years For Child Porn

A registered sex offender from Morris County who served time for sexually assaulting two boys is headed back to prison for uploading child porn.

Under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, Alexander Willadsen, 31, must serve 8½ years of a 10-year state prison sentence handed down Friday by Superior Court Judge David H. Ironson in Morristown before he'll be eligible for parole.

Willadsen, who pleaded guilty last year to possessing child pornography, also will be subject to lifelong parole supervision and Megan’s Law registration.

Willadsen, of Rockaway, previous served time for a 2008 conviction for sexually assaulting two boys when they were between 3 and 8 years old, New Jersey State Police records show.

Willadsen admitted last October that he used his home computer to upload more than 1,000 illegal images, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker said in a joint release Friday.

Investigators in their office were alerted to the activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they said.

Knapp acknowledged the work of Detective Supervisor Jazmin Munoz-Felder, the lead investigator on the case, which produced the guilty plea and sentence secured by Assistant Prosecutor Laura Magnone.

The prosecutor also thanked his Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Rockaway Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Section for their work on the case.

******

ALSO SEE: A man dressed in women's clothing exposed himself at a Hudson River picnic area in the shadow of the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, said Palisades Interstate Parkway police.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/police-fire/police-cresskill-man-in-womens-clothing-exposes-himself-at-hudson-river-park/784893/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.