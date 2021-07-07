Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County House Fire Reported By Neighbor ‘Could Have Quickly Grown Worse,’ Crews Say

A Morris County house fire "could have quickly grown worse" if it hadn't been for the vigilant neighbor who reported the Tuesday morning blaze, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Mtn. Lakes Vol Fire Department via Facebook

A Morris County house fire “could have quickly grown worse” if it hadn’t been for the vigilant neighbor who reported the Tuesday morning blaze, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at a home on Cobb Road in Mountain Lakes around 7:30 a.m., the local volunteer fire department said.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke billowing from all floors of the home and quickly stretched two hose lines through the front door.

The fire had started in an appliance in the kitchen and had begun to spread across the cabinetry, the department said.

The smoldering appliance was quickly removed and the remaining flames doused with help from Boonton fire crews, authorities said.

The blaze was placed under control with members released from the scene by 9:30 a.m.

“If it were not for the neighbor reporting the emergency, the fire could have quickly grown worse,” the department said. “Thankfully, the fire was contained to the first-floor kitchen area.”

The fire’s exact cause remains under investigation, the department said.

The Boonton Township Fire Department, Boonton Fire Department, Par-troy EMS, Mt. Tabor Fire Department, and Parsippany District 2 Rainbow Lakes also assisted.

