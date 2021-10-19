Morris County Duo Nabbed With Loaded Handgun, Fentanyl, $10K Cash, Prosecutor Says

Two Morris County men were arrested after they were found with Fentanyl, $10,000 in cash and a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, authorities said.

Maurice A. Goodgame, aka “Tony,” and Matthew Canfield were taken into custody following an Oct. 13 operation by the Narcotics Task Force and the Mount Arlington Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release Tuesday.

Authorities recovered a .45 caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, Fentanyl pills, and around $10,000 cash in the Mt. Arlington raid, Carroll said.

Goodgame, 26, was issued several drug, weapon and money laundering charges before being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Goodgame, of Landing, was also enrolled in drug court at the time of his arrest, resulting in an additional violation, authorities said.

Canfield, 18, was issued a summons for third-degree possession of CDS (Fentanyl), Carroll said.

Goodgame previously made headlines in 2014 when he allegedly drove over a police officer’s foot while fleeing a traffic stop in Mount Arlington, DailyRecord reported.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Narcotics Task Force, including Morris County Sheriff’s Officer Sergeant Edward Zienowicz.

