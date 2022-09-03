Missing Morris County Nursing Home Patient Found

UPDATE: The missing person has been located.

Police have launched a search for a 74-year-old man who went missing from a Morris County nursing home Saturday, Sept. 2, they said.

James Grant went missing from Morris View Health Care on West Hanover Avenue in Morris Township around 10:30 a.m., local police said.

He suffers from some medical conditions and, if located, he may appear disoriented, police said.

He is 5 feet 7 inches and 174 pounds with a grey beard/mustache. He was wearing a brown t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Grant or has information about him is urged to contact police dispatch immediately at 973-537-0777 and press “0” for dispatch.

