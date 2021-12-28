Contact Us
Men Who Attempt Florham Park Break-In Scared Off By Homeowners: Police

Valerie Musson
Two men who attempted to break in to a home in Florham Park were scared off by the homeowners, police said.

Two Black men were in a stolen blue BMW when they entered a garage on Indian Lane, Florham Park Police said Sunday.

The men were scared off by the homeowners, police said.

“Please lock doors and homes,” Florham Park Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florham Park Police Department at (973) 377-2200.

