Madison PD: Suspected Car Burglar Found With $1K In Cash After Leading Officers On Foot Pursuit

A Newark man accused of burglarizing vehicles in Madison was found with several personal items and a bag with $1,000 in cash after he fled from police on foot, authorities said.

Officers responded to Seaman Street after a resident observed their car being burglarized by a man in dark clothing around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Madison Police said in a release.

Police located a man -- later identified as Marvin J. Mixson, 37 -- who had been looking into the windows of nearby vehicles and matched the caller's description, authorities said.

Nixson fled east on Kings Road after noticing officers and refused to listen to commands to stop, authorities said.

Police apprehended Mixson following a brief foot pursuit and found $1,000 in cash contained in a black bag, along with various items belonging to a Madison victim, according to police.

Mixson was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and obstructing the administration of law.

He is being held in Morris County Jail pending an appearance at Morris County Superior Court.

