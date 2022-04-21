Lehigh Valley Man Thrown From Jeep, Killed In Route 80 Crash, NJ State Police Say

A 55-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed after being thrown from his vehicle on Route 80 before dawn Thursday, New Jersey State Police confirmed.

Joseph J. Bauer was heading west in a Jeep Wrangler when he ran off the right side of the highway and crashed into a metal guardrail near milepost 26.6 in Mount Olive just before 2:50 a.m., NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Bauer, of Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania, was thrown from the Jeep and killed in the crash, Marchan said.

All lanes were temporarily closed and detoured following the crash but have since reopened, according to 511NJ.

The crash remained under investigation. Additional details were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.