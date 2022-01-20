Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Stray Bullet Kills Paterson Teen Carrying Groceries Into His Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Snow Plow Worth $6K Stolen From Morris County Business, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hanover Police
Hanover Police Photo Credit: Hanover NJ Police Department via Facebook

Know anything? Police are seeking clues after a snow plow worth approximately $6,000 was stolen from a Morris County business.

A Pro-Plow with Ford quad mounts and a big box light kit was stolen from the lot of a business on South Jefferson Road in Hanover, Chief Michael D. Loock said Tuesday.

The plow is thought to have been stolen sometime between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, police said.

The investigation was pending review of video surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Township Police Department at (973) 428-2512.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.