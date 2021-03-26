Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Info On Trio Who Stole Cooking Oil From Morris County Restaurant

Valerie Musson
South & Pine (90 South St. in Morristown)
South & Pine (90 South St. in Morristown) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Morris County are seeking information on three men seen stealing cooking oil from a local restaurant Friday afternoon.

The men exited a grey van and stole three barrels of cooking oil from the back of South & Pine Restaurant on South Street in Morristown around 2:15 p.m., Police Capt. Stuart Greer said.

The employees initially thought that the men were contractors and did not contact anyone in the van, Greer said.

Police were called when it was confirmed that the oil had been stolen as opposed to removed by the restaurant’s contractors, Greer said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Morristown Police at 973-538-2200.

