'HORRIFIC': Dover Man In Hiding Arrested In Double-Homicide Gunshot Slayings

Valerie Musson
Morris County SERT
Morris County SERT Photo Credit: MCSO

A 23-year-old man was hiding out in Dover when police arrested him on a warrant Monday in connection with the gunshot slayings of two Glassboro residents earlier this month, authorities said.

Daniel P. Hall, 23, is believed to be one of four gunmen who shot Manuel DelaRosa Jr., 26, and Shantal Farrow, 36, whose lifeless bodies were found in their Glassboro home Aug. 19, authorities said.

Hall was taken into custody at a residence on North Bergen Street in Dover by Morris County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Section officers, who had been contacted by authorities in Gloucester County, the Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

Hall was charged with two counts each of murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The K-9 and Warrants Sections, Bomb Squad and Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) also assisted with the arrest, authorities said.

“I’m proud of the skills and professionalism of all the Sheriff’s Officers involved and pleased we could assist Gloucester County in apprehending a suspect in a horrific double homicide,” Morris County Sheriff Gannon said.

Abdelgadi H. Hassan, 19, of Trenton, Altaifjoe H. Hassan, 23, of Glassboro, and Devon J. Conover, 19, of Trenton were previously charged in the incident, authorities said.

