Fire Crews Battle 50-Foot Blaze At Roxbury Electronics Store: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Fire at PC Richard
Fire at PC Richard Photo Credit: Roxbury Township Police Department via Facebook

The building was evacuated and the area shut down as crews battled a blaze at a electronics store in Roxbury on Thursday, April 6, police and developing reports say.

The Roxbury Township Fire Department confirmed a working fire near PC Richard & Son on social media around 11:50 a.m.:

The 50-foot blaze broke out on the roof before the Commerce Boulevard building was cleared and gas and fire companies arrived on scene, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

An update accompanied with on-scene photos from the police department show heavy smoke billowing from the rear end of the structure:

Residents were still asked to avoid the area as crews operate.

The circumstances surrounding the fire were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

