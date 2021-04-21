Driver Extricated, Hospitalized In Morris County Rollover Crash

A driver was extricated and hospitalized after a rollover crash in Morris County Tuesday night, authorities said.

The vehicle rolled over several times and stopped on its side near Speedwell Avenue and Mayfair Road around 9 p.m., the Morris Plains Fire Department said.

The driver was safely removed, turned over to the Morris Minute Men and taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital for further treatment, the department said.

The scene was cleared by 11 p.m. after a police investigation.

