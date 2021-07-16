DOUBLE SUICIDE: Men From NJ, PA Found Dead At Gianni Versace's Former Mansion In Miami

Men from Pennsylvania and New Jersey died in an apparent double suicide at fashion icon Gianni Versace's former mansion in Miami -- nearly 24 years to the day the Italian designer was killed on the building's front steps, authorities announced.

Housekeeping found the bodies of Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, New Jersey, and Alexander Gross, 30, of York, Pennsylvania, inside of The Villa Casa Casuarina luxury hotel around 1:20 p.m., law enforcement in Miami said.

Miami Beach spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the deaths are being investigated as suicides.

Serial killer Andrew Cunanan killed Versace at the mansion on July 15, 1997, and took his own life eight days later.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

