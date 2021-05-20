Crews Douse Blaze At Morris County Shredding Warehouse

Fire crews from several jurisdictions responded to the scene of a blaze that broke out at a Morris County paper shredding warehouse Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported at the Absolute Shredding warehouse at 59 Newburgh Rd. in Long Valley around 8:30 a.m., Washington Township Police said in a release.

Firefighters successfully prevented the blaze from spreading to surrounding businesses and cleared the scene within about two hours, the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company said.

No injuries were reported.

“Strong work by all agencies involved!” the volunteer fire company said.

