Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Crews Douse Blaze At Morris County Shredding Warehouse

Valerie Musson
Fire crews from several jurisdictions responded to the scene of a blaze that broke out at a Morris County shredding facility warehouse Thursday morning, authorities said. Photo Credit: Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook
The fire was reported at the Absolute Shredding warehouse on Newburgh Road in Long Valley around 8:30 a.m., Washington Township Police said. Photo Credit: Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

Fire crews from several jurisdictions responded to the scene of a blaze that broke out at a Morris County paper shredding warehouse Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported at the Absolute Shredding warehouse at 59 Newburgh Rd. in Long Valley around 8:30 a.m., Washington Township Police said in a release.

Firefighters successfully prevented the blaze from spreading to surrounding businesses and cleared the scene within about two hours, the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company said.

No injuries were reported.

“Strong work by all agencies involved!” the volunteer fire company said.

