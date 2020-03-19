Contact Us
Construction Worker Falls To His Death At Florham Park Job Site

Cecilia Levine
90. Park Ave., where luxury apartments and homes are being built.
90. Park Ave., where luxury apartments and homes are being built. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A construction worker fell 30 to 35 feet to his death at a Florham Park job site Wednesday, authorities said.

The worker sustained head trauma after falling at the 90 Park Ave. job site -- where luxury homes and condominiums are being built -- around 5:20 p.m., Florham Park police said.

Life-saving attempts by emergency responders were unsuccessful and the worker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The worker's identity is not being released pending family notification.

The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and local police.

