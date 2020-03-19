Construction Worker Falls To His Death At Florham Park Job Site

A construction worker fell 30 to 35 feet to his death at a Florham Park job site Wednesday, authorities said.

The worker sustained head trauma after falling at the 90 Park Ave. job site -- where luxury homes and condominiums are being built -- around 5:20 p.m., Florham Park police said.

Life-saving attempts by emergency responders were unsuccessful and the worker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The worker's identity is not being released pending family notification.

The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and local police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.