Authorities: NJ Soccer Coach Showed Penis, Sexually Assaulted Player, 11, During Private Lesson

A Morris County youth soccer coach exposed himself and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old player during a private lesson, authorities said Thursday.

Alejandro Almazan, 33, of Pompton Lakes, had the female victim jog with him to a private area within Independence Field in Riverdale on Aug. 9, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

There, Almazan "touched her intimate body parts" over her clothing and then pulled up his shorts and showed her his penis, Knapp said in a release with local police.

Almazan -- who was the female victim's coach through the Ramapo Youth Soccer Association -- was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, Knapp said.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and the Riverdale Police Department aided in the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call Det. Lydia Negron of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6213 or the Riverdale Police Department at 973- 835-0034.

