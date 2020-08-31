Authorities: Man Brutally Beat Victim To Death, Left Body In Morris County Woods

A 51-year-old Dover man was arrested several weeks after brutally beating a man whose body was found in the woods, authorities said.

Jose Elizondo-Mena was being held in the Morris County Jail after being arrested with help from authorities in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Aug. 13, Morris County Prosecutor Frederic M. Knapp said.

The body of a man identified as "C.R.R." was found in a wooded area at the end of Monmouth Avenue on June 4, Knapp said.

An autopsy by Morris County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Carlos Fonseca found fractures on both of C.R.R.'s orbital bones, right cheek and lower-right skull, Knapp said.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head and face, and the manner of death was ruled homicide, according to Knapp.

An investigation identified a suspect as Elizondo-Mena, who was traced to other parts of New Jersey and later Michigan, authoriites said.

Elizondo-Mena was charged with manslaughter and weapon possession for an unlawful purpose.

Multiple agencies contributed to the investigation and arrest of Elizondo-Mena, including the Kalamazoo (Michigan) Department of Public Safety, the Town of Dover Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Town of Dover Police Department at 973-366-0302.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.