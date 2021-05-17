Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Authorities ID Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Morristown

by Valerie Musson & Cecilia Levine
Area of Kahn Road between Morristown and Convent Station
Area of Kahn Road between Morristown and Convent Station Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a train early Monday in Morris County.

Jane B. Siegel, 61, of Morristown, was struck on Kahn Road between Convent Station and Morristown by Morris & Essex Line train 6602 around 4:40 a.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Mariluz Garcia-Diaz said.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 30 customers or the crew on board the train at the time. 

The train left Dover at 4:16 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Statin New York at 5:44 a.m., she said.

Morris & Essex Line train service was briefly suspended between Summit and Dover but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit Police were on scene leading the investigation.

