Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Assault By Auto Charges For Morris County Man Who Hit Woman With Car During Argument: Police

Valerie Musson
Milan Pizza in Cedar Knolls
Milan Pizza in Cedar Knolls Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man who deliberately struck a woman with his car during an argument at a local pizza shop was charged with assault by auto and several other offenses, authorities said.

Oscar Trejo Cardona, 25, was charged with assault by auto, operating a vehicle without a license causing serious bodily injury, endangerment, failure to report an accident, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, Hanover Police said in a release on Friday, June 24.

Officers responding to the assault report at Milan Pizza in Cedar Knolls met with the victim, who had suffered a serious cut and leg pain on Friday, May 20, police said.

A follow-up investigation and review of video surveillance footage showed Cardona, of Morristown, arguing with the victim before getting into his car, hitting her, and driving away, police said.

Cardona was arrested at his workplace on Tuesday, June 14 and released pending a court appearance.

