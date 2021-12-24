6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hit-Run Route 80 Crash

A 6-year-old boy died in a crash on Route 80 in Morris County Thursday night, authorities said.

A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox heading east was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene near milepost 28.5 in Roxbury around 7:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The Chevy struck a Honda HRV on impact, which by a Nissan Altima. the Chevy was then struck by a Honda Passport, police said.

The boy who died was riding in the Honda HRV. Several other individuals were seriously injured in the crash, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading to or following the crash is asked to contact Troop "B" Netcong Station at 973-347-1001. Anonymous tips are welcome.

