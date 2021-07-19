6 Decades Later, Morris County Homicide Of Brooklyn Man, 29, Remains Unsolved

More than six decades after the body of a 29-year-old Brooklyn man was discovered in the back seat of a car in Morris County, authorities continue to seek answers in hopes of making an arrest.

Hyman Goldstein, of South First Street in Brooklyn, was found dead in the back of a sedan parked on Swamp Road in East Hanover Township on Monday, July 19, 1954, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicle was stolen from Newark earlier that day around 6:45 p.m., authorities said.

It’s been exactly 67 years since Goldstein’s body was found.

The case was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or call Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

