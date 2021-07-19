Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: NJ Priest Among 2 Killed In Head-On Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

6 Decades Later, Morris County Homicide Of Brooklyn Man, 29, Remains Unsolved

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
East Hanover police
East Hanover police Photo Credit: East Hanover PD

More than six decades after the body of a 29-year-old Brooklyn man was discovered in the back seat of a car in Morris County, authorities continue to seek answers in hopes of making an arrest.

Hyman Goldstein, of South First Street in Brooklyn, was found dead in the back of a sedan parked on Swamp Road in East Hanover Township on Monday, July 19, 1954, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicle was stolen from Newark earlier that day around 6:45 p.m., authorities said.

It’s been exactly 67 years since Goldstein’s body was found.

The case was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or call Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.