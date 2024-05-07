Pequannock Rallies For Fire Victims

The fire occurred at 10 Ryan Ln. in Pequannock Township, Mayor Ryan Herd said. Everyone was able to evacuate and there were no injuries, Herd said.

"Our first responders...worked their ass off to put this fire down and keep everybody safe, including the neighbors and the neighbors houses.," Herd said.

A fundraiser has been set up to Ardjian Veseli, the homeowner, as he and his family attempts to rebuild their life.

"The impact of this tragedy extends beyond just the family members affected," the fundraiser reads. "It resonates with all of us in the community, serving as a stark reminder of the fragility of life. The shared sense of loss and empathy compels us to offer our assistance in any way we can."

