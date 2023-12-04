Overhead Wire Issues Suspend NJ Transit Commuter Trains

Service was suspended in both directions between Chatham and Mount Tabor due to an issue near Mount Tabor, NJ Transit said.

M&E and Gladstone Line trains were being diverted into Hoboken.

The issue caused a disruption to hundreds of commuters, according to some who took to X for guidance.

"Hundreds of people standing at maplewood station," one said in a Tweet. "No announcements for over 25 mins. Where are the trains? Are 6314 and 312 running?"

NJ Transit provided updates promptly.

