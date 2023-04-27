Over 10 Ounces Of Cocaine And $14K Cash Seized In Morris County, 2 Arrested: Prosecutor

Edwin Robles, 36, and Andy Maguino Moreno, 43, both of Paterson, were charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to distribute, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said alongside local officials.

Robles was also charged with money laundering.

The arrests were a result of an investigation by the Morris County Narcotics Task Force, which also seized more than 300 grams of cocaine, $14,000 in cash, and drug distribution materials, Carroll added.

Robles was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing. Maguino was charged on a summons and released.

The investigation is being led by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Police Department, Town of Boonton Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.