Private Pilot Ian Stokes Of Morris County Dies Unexpectedly, 21

Morris County native and private pilot Ian Stokes died unexpectedly at his home from natural causes on Tuesday, Dec. 20. He was 21.

A private pilot, Ian was furthering his education through Mercer County Community College’s aviation program and was set to graduate with honors this year, his obituary says.

Ian will forever be remembered as a kind and caring soul with a “quick wit and gift for putting people at ease.”

He is survived by his loving parents, Dana Stokes and Heidi Zapf; Marc Stokes; his sister, Brittney Stokes; and partner, Char Scaff; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

“I met Ian in class and he was a motivated and dedicated student,” reads one of the numerous condolences on Ian’s obituary. “Heard great things from his other classmates and flight instructor. I’m very sorry for [your] loss. May he rest in peace.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Ian Stokes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.