North Jersey's Joseph Luongo, 33, Remembered As Loving Son, Brother

Joseph Vincent Luongo, who died on Saturday, March 25, is being remembered as a loving son and brother, according to his obituary.

Luongo, 33, lived in Pompton Plains and previously lived in Nutley, according to the obituary.

He worked as a boiler operator at Johanna Foods in Flemington, and is survived by his parents, Francisco and Deanna, and his brothers, Francesco and Valentino.

A funeral was held on Friday, March 31. To view his obituary, click here.

