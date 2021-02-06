Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Obituaries

Morris County Native, Truck Driver Daniel Merz Dies, 31

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Morris County native and truck driver Daniel J. Merz died May 31 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. He was 31.
Morris County native and truck driver Daniel J. Merz died May 31 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. He was 31. Photo Credit: Facebook/Dan Merz

Morris County native and truck driver Daniel J. Merz died May 31 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. He was 31.

Merz was born in Dover and lived in Rockaway Township for 11 years, his obituary says.

Merz worked as a truck driver for MXI Environmental for 13 years and enjoyed photography and fishing in his free time, according to his memorial.

Merz is survived by his mother, Liz Vastola; his step-father Gerard Vastola; two siblings: Kassie and Nick Merz; his grandmother, "Nan" Carolyn Merz; his father, Dan McErlean; and many extended family members.

Merz’s visitation will be held June 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong.

Donations can be made in Merz’s memory to a charity that advocates for mental health, depression and suicide prevention.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.