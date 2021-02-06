Morris County Native, Truck Driver Daniel Merz Dies, 31

Morris County native and truck driver Daniel J. Merz died May 31 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. He was 31.

Merz was born in Dover and lived in Rockaway Township for 11 years, his obituary says.

Merz worked as a truck driver for MXI Environmental for 13 years and enjoyed photography and fishing in his free time, according to his memorial.

Merz is survived by his mother, Liz Vastola; his step-father Gerard Vastola; two siblings: Kassie and Nick Merz; his grandmother, "Nan" Carolyn Merz; his father, Dan McErlean; and many extended family members.

Merz’s visitation will be held June 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong.

Donations can be made in Merz’s memory to a charity that advocates for mental health, depression and suicide prevention.

Click here for the full obituary.

