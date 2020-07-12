Morris County Native, Graduate Student Conor Gaul Dies, 29

Morris County native and graduate student Conor Brian Gaul died Nov. 27 at the age of 29.

Described as a “conversationalist,” Gaul was born in Livingston and spent most of his life living in Chester, according to his obituary.

More recently, Gaul was living in Charleston, SC, where he was pursuing a master’s degree and doctorate in History, his memorial says.

Gaul was known for his immense love of travel and experiencing different cultures. He loved reading and had a talent for writing, his obituary says.

Gaul also had a passion for playing and listening to music and spending time with his dog, Quincy.

Gaul is survived by his parents, Joseph M. Gaul, Jr. and Marguerite “Meg” (Haggerty) Gaul; his siblings, Ryan Gaul and his wife, Lauren, Sarah (Gaul) Campbell and her husband Nick, Corey Gaul and his wife, Shannon, Emily Gaul, and Colin Gaul and his wife, Melissa; his nieces and nephews, Emma, Luca, Olivia, Evelyn, Stella and Timothy; as well as many other extended family members and close friends.

Services will be held privately; however, donations can be made in Gaul’s name to the Traveling Guitar Foundation.

Click here for the full obituary.

