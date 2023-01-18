Morris County Native, Devoted Mom ‘Found And Created Beauty Everywhere She Went,’ 39

Beloved Morris County native and devoted mother of two Kristen Anna Strong White died on Saturday, Dec. 24 aged 39.

Kristen lived in Rochester, NY, at the time of her passing, but “always carried a torch for Mendham, NJ, her childhood home,” her obituary says.

Kristen was an artist and teacher with degrees from both Syracuse and St. John Fisher.

She was known for her adventurous spirit and creative soul that was always seeking new friendships and connections.

Kristen also loved traveling and seeing the outdoors — her favorite place to visit was the Elm Lodge on Canandaigua Lake, “the site of endless hijinks and happy memories,” her memorial says.

Kristen had a distinctive sense of humor so outrageous that it “verged on performance art,” her obit says. Her endless positivity and creativity enabled her to bring out the best in others more easily than most.

“She found and created beauty everywhere she went,” reads her obituary.

Above all, Kristen is known for embracing her role as a dedicated mother to her two children, Elizabeth and Eric.

“Watching them grow into kind, brilliant people — intuitive and witty like their mother — was the joy of her life,” her memorial says.

In addition to her children, Kristen is survived by her loving mother, Elizabeth Cook, stepmother Toni Cook, brothers Alan (Giovanna) and Eric (Caterina) Cook, her children’s father Eric White, and “hundreds of broken-hearted friends and extended family.”

Kristen’s funeral was held at Harris Funeral Home in Rochester, NY, on Saturday, Jan. 14.

“I will always remember Kristen as the coolest person I knew growing up,” reads one of several tributes on Kristen’s obituary.

“…it was her intelligence, humor and wit beyond her years that really stood out. She effortlessly brought her NJ cool to little Naples and not only fit in, but had a lasting impact on so many.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Kristen Anna Strong White.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.