Longtime Parsippany Resident Dies After Year-Long Cancer Battle, 37

Longtime Parsippany resident and Mary Luz Londono Amaya died after a year-long cancer battle at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville on Friday, March 18. She was 37.

Born in Medellin, Colombia, Mary immigrated to South Carolina in 2000 before settling in Lake Hiawatha last year, her obituary says.

Mary worked as a housekeeper at Sussex County Community College in Newton, her memorial says.

She graduated from Denville High School, according to her Facebook page.

Mary leaves behind her mother, Luz Marina Amaya Flores; brother, Jorge Ivan Londono Amaya, as well as several extended family members and dear friends.

Mary’s funeral services were held privately.

