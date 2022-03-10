Fearless Cancer Battle Claims Life Of Devoted 12-Year Pequannock EMT Days After Wedding, 33

Twelve-year Pequannock rescue squad member Matthew J. Mudd died after a fearless battle with cancer on Thursday, Sept. 29, just six days after his wedding. He was 33.

Born in Bloomingdale, Matthew grew up in Kinnelon, where he graduated from Kinnelon High School, his obituary says.

Matthew went on to attend Hudson County Community College and William Paterson University and had worked as a Territory Sales Manager for Makita USA, according to his memorial.

Matthew was known for his endless passion and ability to help others. He fostered seven dogs during the pandemic with his wife, Katie, whom he married at the Pauline A. Hartford Memorial Chapel at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City on Friday, Sept. 23, his obituary says.

Matthew had also reached the rank of Eagle Scout as a Boy Scout in his younger years.

Perhaps most admirably, Matthew had spent the past 12 years as a dedicated member of the Pequannock Township First Aid and Rescue Squad, where he was assigned to the Tuesday night crew. He also spent time with the Tri-Boro First Aid Squad.

While serving with the Pequannock Rescue Squad, Matthew spent time as a Lieutenant, instructed CPR classes, and assisted with numerous out-of-town standby assignments. He will be remembered as a devoted mentor to the squad’s newer members.

“Matt will surely be missed, as he served with dedication for the residents of this township,” reads a tribute post from the squad.

Matthew’s rare diagnosis of Sarcoma came just 18 months ago, and he fought with an unmatched level of bravery, power, positivity, and strength. His last words were, "Katie is the Love of My Life,” his obituary says.

In addition to his loving wife, Matthew leaves behind his father, Paul Mudd (wife Jennifer); mother, Cynthia Harven (husband Jim); brother, Jeremy (fiancée Liana Hutcheon); sister, Rebecca (partner Phil Unto); step-sisters, Sarah and Alexandra; grandparents, Gordan and Barbara Soder and Dale Confrey; 'fur babies,' Sophie (Lala) and Nova (Scotia); as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Donations can be made in Matthew’s honor to Reel Recovery.

Matthew’s funeral will be held at the Waitt Funeral Home in Morganville on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Click here to view the full obituary of Matthew J. Mudd.

