Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Morris, Camden Counties

Valerie Musson
QuickChek on West Hanover Avenue in Morris Plains
QuickChek on West Hanover Avenue in Morris Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Winners! A pair of Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Morris and Camden counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing were sold at QuickChek on West Hanover Avenue in Morris Plains and Wawa on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 03, 10, 17, 26, and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

Each of the lucky ticket holders are eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $117 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, July 16.

