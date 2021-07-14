Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Morris, Camden Counties

Winners! A pair of Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Morris and Camden counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing were sold at QuickChek on West Hanover Avenue in Morris Plains and Wawa on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 03, 10, 17, 26, and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

Each of the lucky ticket holders are eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $117 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, July 16.

