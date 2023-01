Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $532,000 was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching all five numbers for the Monday, Jan. 16 drawing was sold at Qwik Mart at 65 Rt. 10 in Succasunna, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 05, 11, 17, 33 and 34. The XTRA number was 02.

The lucky winner will take home the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $532,702.

