'Wave Parades,' In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Violate Stay-Home Order, State Police Say

Wave parades and in-person graduation ceremonies have both been nixed by New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan.

Callahan over the weekend sent a letter to the state's department of education -- for both public and non-public schools -- saying that the parades and in-person ceremonies are in violation of New Jersey's stay-home order, enacted March 21 by Gov. Phil Murphy.

A spokesperson for the state police clarified Callahan was not referring to drive-by celebrations, often held to honor first responders or celebrate kids' birthday parties amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Rather, Callahan was against gatherings of groups.

"In the best interest of the health and safety of the public, in-person ceremonies, including graduations, all parades, including 'wave parades,' that invite people to gather at a certain location, proms and other similar celebrations violate the enumerated conditions of the order," Callahan said.

Only virtual graduation ceremonies are allowed.

“While it is recognized that milestones such as graduations deserve the acknowledgement of the school and parent communities, it is critical to understand the need to acknowledge academic achievements in ways that do not compromise or endanger public health during the COVID-19 emergency."

