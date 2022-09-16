Support Surges For Morris County Nurse, Devoted Mom Battling Stage 2 Invasive Breast Cancer

Support is on the rise for a Morris County nurse and devoted mother battling an invasive and fast-spreading form of stage 2 breast cancer.

Nicole Papa, a nurse at Advocare Family Health at Mount Olive, was diagnosed with stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in July, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical expenses.

“TNBC differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it tends to grow and spread faster, has fewer treatment options, and tends to have a worse prognosis,” the campaign says.

While Nicole has already undergone surgery to remove the tumor and several lymph nodes in August, the size of the cancer tripled in just six weeks, according to the fundraiser.

Now, Nicole is preparing to undergo 16 intensive chemotherapy cycles that won’t be completed until Spring 2023 before starting additional radiation.

Meanwhile, Nicole has been out of work since her surgery in August and will likely stay out of work through the completion of her chemotherapy.

And in addition to covering medical bills, Nicole will have to focus on her recovery and the care of her 10-year-old son, Chase.

“Although Nicole is not one to ask for help, the loss in wages, and the unknown and increasing medical expenses, including out-of-pocket insurance premiums, doctor’s co-pays, and chemotherapy treatments, will make a difficult time even more stressful for Nicole,” reads the fundraiser.

Over $13,200 had been raised since its creation on Wednesday, Aug. 31, putting Nicole more than halfway toward the campaign’s ultimate goal of $25,000 as of Friday, Sept. 16.

“Anyone close to Nicole on a personal basis knows that she is the one who supports everyone else, but never asks for anything, even when she needs it most,” the campaign says.

“It’s not going to be easy, and Nicole still has a long road ahead of her…Your prayers and your support are greatly appreciated.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Nicole’s Journey to Beat Breast Cancer (TNBC)’ on GoFundMe.

