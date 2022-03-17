Rob Dyrdek Visits Morris County As Wife Snags 'Queen Of The World' Pageant Crown (PHOTOS)

Rob Dyrdek made a special stop in Morris County alongside his family to cheer on his wife as she entered — and ultimately snagged the title crown — of the Queen of the World Pageant.

“She’s stunning, she’s amazing…she is and will forever be Queen of my World,” the TV producer and entertainment personality wrote on Instagram of his wife, Bryiana Dyrdek, who entered the Morristown pageant on Saturday, March 12.

The beauty queen was crowned Mrs. Queen of the World, while Summer Drake and Nora Mercado took home the titles of Ms. and Miss Queen of the world, respectively.

A video posted to the supermodel’s Instagram page shows Dyrdek enthusiastically cheering as his wife graciously accepts her ribbon and crown.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mrs. Dyrdek,” reads the post. “I have loved every moment of it and it just keeps getting better.”

“Getting to do life with you and raising our humans together is my favorite thing in the world and I can’t thank you enough for your unconditional love and support.”

Meanwhile, Dyrdek was seen patronizing a number of local establishments, including SmartWorld, Chef Fredys, and 1776 by DB, according to Morristown.NJ on Instagram.

