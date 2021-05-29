RECOGNIZE HIM? Gold-Toothed Stranger Tries To Buy Boy, 2, From Mom In NJ Park

A stranger approached a woman in a North Jersey park and repeatedly offered her money for her 2-year-old son, said authorities who turned to the public for help finding him.

The man, sporting a gold tooth, approached the woman shortly before 2:30 p.m. this past Wednesday on the Hurd Street side of Hedden County Park in Morris County, they said.

He "made multiple attempts to purchase the child," New Jersey State Police said.

After getting several refusals, the man met with two others -- believed to be between 25 and 30 years old each -- then left through the Park Heights gate in Dover Township, they said.

The woman described the stranger as Hispanic, between 47 and 58 years old, roughly 5-foot-7 and wearing a white t shirt and black baseball hat with an "RM" logo.

A State Police Forensic Imaging Unit detective created a composite sketch (above).

Authorities asked that anyone who knows or sees the suspect or has any information that can help find him contact the Morris County Park Police Detective Bureau: (862) 325-7716.

You don't have to give your name, they said.

