Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Feds: 12-Year-Old Jersey City Girl Shot When Allied Gangs Attack Rivals In Drive-By
News

Pair Of Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris, Passaic Counties

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Roserne Package Store, Butler
Roserne Package Store, Butler Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Morris and Passaic counties.

The tickets from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn -- winning the $10,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 06, 26, 55, 56, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Those tickets were sold at: 
  • Roserne Package Store, 1477 Route 23 South, Butler
  • Grand Opening Liquors, 1068 High Mountain Road, North Haledon

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 13 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. 

Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.