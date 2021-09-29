NJ Fireman, Dad Suffers Serious Heart Attack After COVID Battle

Support is on the rise for a New Jersey fireman and father who remains hospitalized after suffering from COVID and having a serious heart attack at age 37.

Bobby Tyminski, a former member of the Flanders Fire Co. #1 and Rescue Squad and father to Zachary, 9, was taken to the ER at St. Clare’s hospital on Sunday after emergency responders performing an EKG learned that his chest and shoulder pains were actually an active heart attack, according to a GoFundMe launched by his cousin, Amanda McKenna.

But as further testing was done, Tyminski learned that his heart problems were much more critical.

“They said his major artery to his heart was completed blocked, and the other two arteries were 90% blocked,” McKenna writes. “His heart is functioning at 10%. Because of lack of blood flow and oxygen, his other organs are suffering such as his kidneys and liver.”

Tyminski also previously contracted COVID-19, which McKenna says “very well may” be related to his current critical condition.

“Having COVID very well may have something to do with how critically ill Bobby is right now,” McKenna writes on the fundraiser, which had garnered more than $5,000 for Tyminski’s medical bills in just one day.

As of Wednesday, Tyminski remains on a ventilator and heavily sedated at Morristown Medical Center in order to keep his organs “in a resting state,” the fundraiser says.

Meanwhile, the Flanders Fire Co. #1 and Rescue Squad shared a touching message on Facebook to honor their former member.

“Bobby was not only a member but also a friend and continues to be a great father to his son Zachary,” the post says. “The people in Mt. Olive do great things so I ask anyone to help this family and visit the below link and donate today.”

