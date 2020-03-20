Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

New Jersey Walmart Stores Hiring 2,400 Workers To Meet COVID-19 Demands

Walmart stores throughout New Jersey are hiring 2,400 new associates to help keep up with high demands related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Employees are needed for stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers in an effort to hire 150,000 nationwide, officials said.

The hiring process will be expedited, and the normal two-week process will be reduced to 24 hours for key roles like cashiers and stockers.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO.

“We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

The roles begin as temporary and may develop into full-time positions, officials said.

Meanwhile, current hourly employees who started before on or before March 1 will each receive a cash bonus for their “hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis,” a press release said.

Full-time employees in stores, clubs, supply chains and offices are eligible for a bonus of $300, while part-time employees will receive $150, totaling a payout of more than $365 million.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” said McMillon.

“We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

Visit careers.walmart.com for more information.

