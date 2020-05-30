Morris County Prosecutor's Office Detective Supervisor Announces Retirement

A detective supervisor of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has announced his retirement after nearly three decades in the law enforcement field.

Friday, May 29 is Detective Supervisor Mark Occhiuzzo’s last day with the department, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said in a joint release.

Occhiuzzo spent more than 15 years with the department, working in various units including domestic violence, missing persons and general investigations units.

Occhiuzzo also has experience with the intelligence crime/narcotics gang task force and was most recently assigned to the weapons return function within the specialized crimes division.

Prior to his work with the Prosecutor’s Office, Occhiuzzo's 27-year career includes service with police departments in Carlstadt and Blairstown. He has received several awards and honors for his services, such as the Life Saving Award by the County of Bergen, Office of the Sheriff and Life Saving Medal from the Italian American Police Society of New Jersey — both in 1998.

“Detective Supervisor Mark Occhiuzzo has been a solid member of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, especially the Domestic Violence Unit,” said Knapp.

“He has mentored many junior detectives over his career. We thank him for his service to the residents of Morris County and wish him a healthy and safe retirement.”

