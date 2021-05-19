Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Whole Foods Adding 4 New Jersey Locations
News

Morris County Det. Supervisor Commended For Helping Save Life Of ‘Distraught’ Woman In Crisis

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Detective Supervisor Spence Osaigbovo, and Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll.
(L-R): Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Detective Supervisor Spence Osaigbovo, and Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

A Morris County detective supervisor was commended Monday for his efforts to save a “distraught” former victim having a mental health crisis last month.

The woman contacted Detective Supervisor Spence Osaigbovo on April 23 and told him that she had just swallowed pills intending to take her own life, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

Osaigbovo calmed the woman down over the phone and asked her questions to determine her location for assistance, authorities said.

Osaigbovo’s actions helped to dispatch the appropriate agency in a timely manner and prevent what could’ve been a deadly tragedy.

Osaigbovo was commended by the prosecutor’s office for his “commitment to duty, ability to remain calm and recognize the importance of dealing with individuals with mental health issues."

“We commend Det. Supervisor Osaigbovo for literally  preserving the life of a person in need under very challenging circumstances,” Carroll said.

“His effort and skill in continuing his life saving dialogue with the subject yet keeping his focus on identifying the  location where help could be sent is an outstanding example of excellence in policing.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.