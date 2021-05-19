Morris County Det. Supervisor Commended For Helping Save Life Of ‘Distraught’ Woman In Crisis

A Morris County detective supervisor was commended Monday for his efforts to save a “distraught” former victim having a mental health crisis last month.

The woman contacted Detective Supervisor Spence Osaigbovo on April 23 and told him that she had just swallowed pills intending to take her own life, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

Osaigbovo calmed the woman down over the phone and asked her questions to determine her location for assistance, authorities said.

Osaigbovo’s actions helped to dispatch the appropriate agency in a timely manner and prevent what could’ve been a deadly tragedy.

Osaigbovo was commended by the prosecutor’s office for his “commitment to duty, ability to remain calm and recognize the importance of dealing with individuals with mental health issues."

“We commend Det. Supervisor Osaigbovo for literally preserving the life of a person in need under very challenging circumstances,” Carroll said.

“His effort and skill in continuing his life saving dialogue with the subject yet keeping his focus on identifying the location where help could be sent is an outstanding example of excellence in policing.”

