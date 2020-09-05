LAWSUIT: Morris County Violinist Lost Job Over 'Racist' Chinese Comment, Sues Montclair State

A violin player in a world-renowned string quartet has filed a lawsuit against Montclair State University and his three partners claiming he was kicked out of the university's ensemble because of a social media comment deemed racist toward China -- despite allegedly resigning from the ensemble himself, according to a recent news report.

Chinese government officials reportedly organized a social media campaign against Yi-Wen Jiang, a Morristown resident and member of Montclair State's ensemble-in-residence "Shanghai Quartet," because of his alleged comments, NorthJersey.com reports.

Jiang, who emigrated to the U.S. from China in 1985, left comments on social media platform WeChat regarding China's regime and censorship of information, the news outlet said.

The lawsuit, filed this week in Morris County Superior Court, alleges that Jiang was the victim of political persecution and was abandoned by his partners.

The three remaining musicians in the quartet, however, say they accepted Jiang's voluntary resignation in March, according to NorthJersey.com.

The quartet was formed at the Shanghai Conservatory in 1983, and came to the U.S. after the end of China's Cultural Revolution, the website says. The quartet has toured across Europe, North America and Asia.

