Harmful Algae Bloom Resurfaces On Lake Hopatcong

Cecilia Levine
Mount Arlington Beach was closed Tuesday for "extermination," according to a Facebook post. Photo Credit: Mt. Arlington Beach Facebook

The harmful algae bloom that closed Lake Hopatcong last year in a historic outbreak is back.

Elevated levels of the harmful blue-green algae showed up in two spots across the lake in samples taken by the NJ Department of Environment Protection and confirmed Monday.

A blue "watch" advisory are in effect at the beach areas of Lake Forest Yacht Club in Jefferson and Mount Arlington Beach. Watch advisories do not require beaches to close.

Mount Arlington Beach was closed Tuesday for "extermination" -- although it was unclear of what -- and will reopen Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

