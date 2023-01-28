Female Boss Groped Montville Google Exec Who Was Ultimately The One Fired, Suit Says

Google is facing a lawsuit from one of its former directors, a New Jersey dad, alleging discrimination and retaliation from another director who allegedly harassed him at a company dinner in 2019.

Ryan Olohan, 48, of Morris County, alleges in the suit he was fired from the massive company after another director rubbed his stomach and told him she knew he liked Asian women at a company dinner in 2019, according to a copy of the lawsuit published by Bloomberg Law.

Olahan, a dad of seven from Montville who owns ice cream shop Seven Scoops & Sips, alleges in the suit that was only the beginning of the harassment, which ended in his termination after 16 years with the company. Google and Miller are both named as defendants in the suit, filed last November in Manhattan Superior Court.

Miller's drunken behavior at the 2019 dinner made Olohan uncomfortable, but his coworkers chalked it up to "Tiffany being Tiffany," the suit says. A week later, Olohan reported the incident to the company's Human Resources department. Purnima Menon, a member of Google's HR team, said that if the complaint was "in reverse," it would certainly be escalated, the suit reads.

Olahan was never interviewed regarding the incident, and was never informed of an investigation, the lawsuit says.

"Following Olohan’s rejection ofMiller’s sexual advances and report of the incident to Human Resources, Miller began to retaliate against him by criticizing him to other coworkers and complaining to Human Resources on at least two occasions about alleged 'microaggressions' from Olohan," the lawsuit reads.

Miller's alleged retaliation made Olohan feel increased anxiety and like he was "on probation," it continues.

In 2021, Miller "was openly hostile to Olohan and drunkenly rebuked him" at another company event in December 2021, in front of other Google employees, court papers say. Four months later, Miller mocked Olohan at a Karaoke bar and again said she knew he preferred Asian women, the suit says.

Later that year, Olahan was reportedly encouraged to fire a man on his team and to hire only women, the suit reads. In August 2021, he was fired after 16 years with the tech giant because he was not "inclusive," the suit says, citing Google employees.

Neither Google nor Olohan returned Daily Voice's requests for comment placed Saturday, Jan. 28.

Olahan later took a position with Klick Health, according to his LinkedIn page. The company on LinkedIn describes itself as the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences.

